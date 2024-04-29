Restored version of Lino Brocka’s ‘Bona’ to be screened in Cannes Classics 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 1980 film gets a 4K restoration through a collaborative effort between Carlotta Films and Kani Releasing

MANILA, Philippines – A restored version of Lino Brocka’s critically acclaimed 1980 film Bona, which stars Nora Aunor and Phillip Salvador, has been selected to be screened at the prestigious Classics section of the Cannes International Film Festival in September.

According to the Cannes website, the restoration was a collaborative effort between Carlotta Films and Kani Releasing, which worked on the 4K restoration at the Cité de Mémoire laboratory in Paris. They made use of the original 35mm image and sound negatives preserved by LTC Patrimoine.

This newly-restored version will make its French premiere on September 24 at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival. Vincent Paul-Boncour, the founder of production studio Carlotta Films, will be present in the screening.

Bona will be part of an esteemed lineup of restored classics at Cannes Classics 2024, including works by Marco Bellocchio, Steven Spielberg, Jean-Pierre Melville, Tsui Hark, and Robert Bresson, among others. The section will open with a screening of Napoléon par Abel Gance on May 14 at Salle Debussy.

Following the announcement, Carlotta Films took to social media to share a photo of Aunor reacting to the film’s inclusion to the festival.

In addition to Aunor and Salvador, Bona also stars Raquel Montesa, Rustica Carpio, Marissa Delgado, and director Joel Lamangan in a supporting role. It follows the story of a middle class school girl (Aunor) who discovers that the bit actor she admired turns out to be a boy toy who would take advantage of her and other women.

Considered as one of Brocka’s greatest works, Bona offers a thought-provoking parallel between religious and celebrity fanaticism, exploring themes of obsession and disillusionment.

The film was initially released in 1980 as an entry to the sixth Metro Manila Film Festival. Aunor won the Best Actress award at the Gawad Urian for her performance in Bona. – Rappler.com