Taylor Swift film’s box-office haul slips in final tally

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in history

Taylor Swift’s concert film sold $123.5 million worth of tickets around the world over the weekend, slightly less than early box office estimates, distributor AMC Theatres said on Monday, October 16.

AMC had projected on Sunday, October 15, that the global total for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would reach $126 million to $130 million in sales for shows from Thursday, October 12, through Sunday.

Roughly $92.8 million of the worldwide total came from the United States and Canada, AMC said, below the $95 million-plus predicted on Sunday.

The Eras Tour still holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in history. The previous record-holder, Justin Bieber’s 2011 film Never Say Never, collected $99 million worldwide over its entire run.

The turnout for Swift’s movie provided a welcome boost to cinemas facing a lackluster autumn slate after a strike by Hollywood actors prompted studios to delay titles such as Dune: Part Two. – Rappler.com