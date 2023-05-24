WATCH: Star-studded cast stuns in trailer for ‘The Color Purple’ movie musical

THE COLOR PURPLE. Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi star as Nettie and Celie in the upcoming movie musical.

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Brothers Pictures has released the trailer for the upcoming movie musical of The Color Purple on Tuesday, May 23.

The Color Purple is a coming-of-age story about a young woman named Celie Harris, who goes through many struggles as an African-American in the US South in the early 20th century. The film is an adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel.

A non-musical film version directed by Steven Spielberg was released to critical acclaim and box office success in 1985, and the Broadway musical version was first staged in 2005.

Celie is played by American Idol 2004 winner and actress Fantasia Barrino, with Phylicia Pearl Mpasi playing her younger counterpart. Singer Ciara plays her sister Nettie, while The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey plays young Nettie.

The Color Purple also stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins. Among the cast is Filipino-American R&B singer H.E.R., who will be making her feature film debut.

The film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and is the second film adaptation of Walker’s novel. The first movie adaptation came out in 1985 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 version of The Color Purple, co-produces the new adaptation with Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders.

According to Warner Brothers Pictures, the US release of The Color Purple is set for December 25, 2023, while the film will be out internationally starting January 18, 2024. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/ Rappler.com