‘The Exorcist’ resurrected in PH cinemas until October 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ayala Malls Cinemas will be screening the special 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut of the iconic 1973 horror film!

MANILA, Philippines – Scaring is caring, so bring your barkada to rewatch iconic cult horror movie The Exorcist in Ayala Malls Cinemas starting Wednesday, September 27 until Tuesday, October 3!

The film’s cinematic re-release will premiere as The Exorcist: 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut, before the highly-awaited opening of the 2023 sequel The Exorcist: Believer on October 4. The re-release is also a tribute to director William Friedkin, who died in August.

The iconic 1973 horror movie follows a 12-year-old girl who starts acting strange, leading to a spine-chilling story of possession and exorcism. The groundbreaking horror film starring Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair was the first horror film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars where it won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

David Gordon Green’s new film The Exorcist: Believer is the direct sequel of the original movie. The film stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd, with Burstyn reprising her original role.

Both Exorcist showings are the first of Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Thrill Fest, a month-long Halloween celebration running from September 27 to November 1 where cinemas will be regularly screening both classic and new horror movies.

On October 11, the Japanese supernatural film The Forbidden Play, a movie about a resurrection gone wrong, will be screened. It will be followed by the star-studded Korean thriller Target with actors Shin Hye-Sun from Mr. Queen, Kim Sung Kyun from Moving, Lim Chul-Soo from Crash Landing on You, Lee Joo-Young from School Nurse Files, and Kang Tae-Oh from Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The film will be screened on October 18.

The classic horror comedy Beetlejuice by director Tim Burton will celebrate its 35th anniversary with the screening of a remastered version on October 25. The 1988 film stars Michael Keaton, Wynona Rider, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin.

AMC Thrill Fest will end with the screening of horror video game movie adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s on November 1. Tickets can be purchased in advance on sureseats.com. – Rappler.com