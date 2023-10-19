UPFI Film Center to screen Palestinian documentary ‘Off Frame AKA Revolution Until Victory’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film will screen for free on a first-come, first-served basis on October 24 and 26

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI) Film Center will screen the Palestinian archival documentary Off Frame AKA Revolution Until Victory on Tuesday, October 24, and Thursday, October 26.

“As part of the UPFI Film Center’s mandate to address the university constituency’s educational needs relating to film and moving images, our faculty Assoc. Prof. Patrick F. Campos programmed the Palestinian archival documentary Off Frame AKA Revolution Until Victory (2016) by Mohanad Yaqubi, to offer a broad historical context and provide a point of reflection and discussion for your courses,” UPFI Director Rob Rownd wrote in a memo from October 16.

Off Frame AKA Revolution Until Victory paints a “unique historical portrait in the Third Cinema tradition of ‘imperfect films’ of the Palestinian people’s struggle to produce their own image from the 1960s to the 1980s.”

The hybrid documentary was formed through the use of hidden archives around the world to carefully depict the modern history of Palestine and the longstanding struggle of its colonized people.

Its director, Mohanad Yaqubi, is a 42-year-old filmmaker and producer. In 2004, he co-founded the Ramallah-based production house Idioms Film, which has produced films and documentaries like Ambulance and OUROBORUS that all aim to shed light on the recurring violence in Gaza.

Yaqubi also co-founded Subversive Films in 2011, which focuses heavily on spotlighting historical works on Palestine and providing support for film preservation and investigating archival practices.

The film viewing will be held at Cine Adarna in the UPFI Film Center Complex in UP Diliman at 5 pm for both dates. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. – Rappler.com