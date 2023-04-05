WATCH: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling welcome us to Barbie Land in new trailer 

Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey will play different iterations of Barbie in the live-action film

MANILA, Philippines – Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. Pictures released on Tuesday, April 4, a new trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Barbie.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip opens with an aerial shot of Barbie Land, followed by Margot Robbie’s Barbie greeting her blonde and tanned boyfriend Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) – and greeting different iterations of the famous doll.

Play Video

Gosling’s Ken is also seen having a face-off at the beach with Simu Liu’s Ken, with Robbie’s Barbie having to come in between them. “Nobody’s gonna beach anyone off,” she says.

The latest trailer also hints at Robbie’s character’s decision to leave the perfect doll house in Barbie Land in exchange for hitting the road to the Real World – and Gosling’s Ken can’t help but tag along, complete with his roller skates in tow.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures also unveiled 24 first-look-character posters, leaving fans surprised at the star-studded ensemble.

Joining Robbie’s classic Barbie is Issa Rae’s president Barbie, Kate MicKinnon’s always-in-splits Barbie, Nicola Coughlan’s diplomat Barbie, Alexandra Shipp’s author Barbie, Ritu Arya’s Pulitzer-awardee Barbie, Hari Nef’s doctor Barbie, Emma Mackey’s Nobel Prize physicist Barbie, Dua Lipa’s mermaid Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne’s judge Barbie, and Sharon Rooney’s lawyer Barbie,

Aside from Gosling and Liu, the other Kens teased in the new posters are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa. Meanwhile, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell portray Allan and Midge, respectively, in Barbie Land.

America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou were introduced as the humans in the film.

Barbie is directed by Greta and written by her and Noah Baumbach. It is the first live-action film featuring the iconic fashion doll from Mattel.

Barbie will open in Philippine cinemas on July 19.– Rappler.com