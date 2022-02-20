WATCH: Austin Butler transforms into the King in ‘Elvis’ trailer

Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge are also part of the film

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros. released on Friday, February 18, the first trailer for its biopic musical drama Elvis, giving fans a first look at Austin Butler as he steps into his role of the King of Rock & Roll.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby), Elvis follows the life and music of the rock star legend as seen through his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) and the influence of Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Play Video

The three-minute video features scenes of Presley’s childhood in Mississippi and Tennessee, his music influences, dramatic rise to fame, and his universal stardom. “I need to get back to who I really am…I just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can. This could all be over in a flash,” Butler’s character said in the clip.

Starring alongside Butler, Hanks, and DeJonge are Helen Thomson as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’ father Vernon, Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke, David Wenham as Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Xavier Samuel as Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Gareth Davies, Bones Howe, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, and Adam Dunn are also part of the cast.

Elvis is set to hit Philippine theaters on June 22. – Rappler.com