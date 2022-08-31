‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ holds sneak previews ahead of PH premiere

COMING SOON. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in 'Where the Crawdads Sing.'

MANILA, Philippines – Where the Crawdads Sing will be screened in select theaters in the Philippines a full week ahead of its premiere.

The sneak previews will be held on September 5 and 6. Those who wish to catch it can check with their local theaters for ticket prices and screening schedules.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens. It tells the story of Kya, a young girl who pushes to survive after being abandoned by her family in the marshlands of North Carolina.

The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn. It was directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, with a screenplay by Lucy Alibar.

It is set to premiere on September 14. – Rappler.com