‘Wonka’ PH premiere bumped up to an earlier release date

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film, previously slated for a January 2024 release in international markets, will hit Manila big screens on December 6

MANILA, Philippines – The highly anticipated film Wonka has been scheduled for an earlier release, Warner Bros. Philippines announced on Thursday, October 12.

Filipinos can now catch Wonka in theaters starting December 6. The film was previously slated for a January 2024 release in countries outside of the US. Now, Filipinos will get to enjoy Wonka even before viewers based in the US, where it has a December 15 release date.

Warner Bros. Philippines also dropped a new Wonka trailer to build up even more excitement ahead of the early release.

The 2023 film serves as a prequel to the well-loved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory films based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book of the same name. It takes viewers through the origin story of Willy Wonka and how he has come to be known as the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker.

Willy Wonka will be played by French-American actor Timothée Chalamet. He is the third actor to portray the eccentric character, succeeding the late Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Other cast members include Calah Lane, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, and Matt Lucas, among others.

Wonka was written and directed by Paul King, who is known for his work in the Paddington films. He is joined by Paddington 2’s Simon Farnaby for screenplay writing. Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts producer David Heyman, Jurassic World: Dominion’s Alexandra Derbyshire, and The Witches’ Luke Kelly have all teamed up to produce the film.

Meanwhile, Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring were all executive producers. – Rappler.com