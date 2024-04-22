LOOK: 2024 World Music Festival @ Taiwan opens application to int’l artists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Applications are open until May 25 while the festival is set for October 11 to 13

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, musicians! You now have the chance to showcase your music to the international stage as the World Music Festival @ Taiwan (WMFT) opens its application for emerging artists — in and outside of Taiwan — for its 2024 edition.

In a press release, organizers shared that this year’s festival will fall under the theme “Groove to your Addiction” and aims to “explore the intricate relationship between artists and audiences, delving deep into three distinct facets: Hooked on Music, Immersed in Music, and Touched by Music.”

Showcase applications opened on Monday, April 22 and will run until May 25. A total of 16 acts – nine from Taiwan and seven from overseas – will be chosen. The selection process will also be divided into two categories: Jury Selection and New Talents.

Poster provided by Nyou PH

According to the guidelines posted on its application form, an act must meet one of the following three requirements to fall under the Jury Selection category:

Have released their debut work on either musical digital platforms or physically at least five years before the posting of the festival’s rules

Have been selected to perform at a showcase event at an international music festival

Have their work won at an international recognized music award

Meanwhile, those applying for the New Talents category should have their debut work released either on music digital platforms or physically no more than five years before the posting of the festival’s rules.

There’s no restriction on the language, format, and type of music of the artists, as well as the number of performers in a group. However, foreign nationals in Taiwan that are joining the competition must have an ARC or valid work permit issued by the Taiwanese government.

Those interested to join the festival should include the following in their application:

Introduction of performer/group including a description of their music style

Two to three photos of the act that are of high resolution

List of group members and their instruments, if there’s any

Link to a recording of their live performance

Proof of eligibility – can either be a link to their digital platform or physical form of proof such as an image of the online page or photos

More information about the requirements and process can be found on the application form.

Results of the selection process are expected to be announced on June 19. 10 groups – six Taiwanese and four international – will be chosen for the Jury Selection category, while six groups – three Taiwanese and three international – will be chosen for the New Talents category.

This year’s selection will be decided by a jury of 15 esteemed international experts from across the industry. Among those confirmed are Darek Mazzone from KEXP; Filip Košťálek and Zlata Holušová from Colours of Ostrava; Martyna van Nieuwland from Music Meeting Festival; Noda Ryuji from Music Lane Festival Okinawa; Phuong Le from Wonderfruit Festival; Takuya Salam Unagam from NHK; and Umair Jaffar from Small World Music Festival.

According to WMFT organizers, these experts will participate in face-to-face sessions with the chosen artists, including Speed Meetings, Networking, and Industry Conferences.

“The aim of the showcase is to give local and overseas groups a performance platform and an opportunity to match with international festival curators, and give young musicians a chance to perform,” they wrote in their application form.

The festival is set to run on October 11 to 13. Additional details, including the venue of the performances, have yet to be announced.

Now in its eight year, the World Music Festival @ Taiwan aims to provide an international platform for emerging artists from Taiwan and beyond. It is organized by Wind Music and presented by Taiwan’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, and the Ministry of Culture. – Rappler.com