Against the Current is coming to Manila in October

MANILA, Philippines – American pop-rock band Against the Current is bringing their Nightmares and Daydreams 2023 world tour to the Philippines!
Concert organizer PULP Live World announced on Tuesday, January 24, that the trio’s one-night show in Manila is set for October 8 at the Skydome, SM North EDSA.
Tickets are priced at P2,500 for General Admission seats and P3,500 for the VIP seats, while a VIP package with Meet and Greet is also available for P5,500.
Tickets will be available starting January 27, 12 noon via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.
Aside from Manila, the band’s Asia stops also include Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore.
The October show is the band’s first concert in the country since 2018, and their fourth Philippine show overall.
The band, which consists of Chrissy Costanza, Will Ferri, and Daniel Gow, was founded in 2011 and rose to fame after posting their songs and videos on YouTube. They are known for their songs “Dreaming Alone,” “Gravity,” “Legends Never Die,” “Wildfire,” and “In Our Bones.” – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.