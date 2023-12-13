Alicia Keys serenades crowd at London train station

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Singer Alicia Keys poses as she gives a surprise performance on Elton John's piano at St. Pancras International Station in London, Britain, December 11, 2023.

The award-winning singer performed four songs, including hits 'If I Ain't Got You' and 'No One'

LONDON, United Kingdom – American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys delivered a surprise performance at one of London’s main train stations on Monday, December 11, playing on a black piano once gifted to the building by Elton John.

The 15-time Grammy award-winning musician performed four songs, including smash hit “Empire State of Mind,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “No One” at St Pancras International Station, which connects London with Europe.

A large audience cheered Keys during the chorus and interludes of her solo performance as she also performed her recent release “Lifeline,” from the soundtrack of the new musical feature film The Color Purple. That is based on the Broadway stage musical, which was in turn based on the 1982 novel.

Keys serenaded the audience for around ten minutes, prompting the growing crowd of the capital’s commuters to take videos and photographs of the American singer.

She was in London over the weekend to headline a concert hosted by a radio station at the O2 Arena in London.

The R&B star has been nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards for best immersive audio album for The Diary of Alicia Keys which was released on the 20th anniversary of her widely successful chart-topping second album of the same name. – Rappler.com