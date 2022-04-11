All Time Low announces August 2022 concert in Manila

'Philippines, it's been way too long'

MANILA, Philippines – All Time Low is returning to Manila in August for a one-night concert.

“Philippines, it’s been way too long,” the American rock band wrote on Sunday, April 10, alongside the poster for their concert announcement.

The concert will take place on August 15 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Filipino rock band Chicosci will also be joining the show.

Tickets are priced at P9,500 for Royalty sections, P6,500 for VIP A, P5,000 for VIP B, P4,500 for Lower Box A, and P3,500 for Lower Box B.

Tickets go on sale on May 1 at 10 am via SM Tickets website.

Only fully vaccinated ticket holders will be allowed inside the concert venue.

All Time Low last performed in Manila in 2017 as part of their “Young Renegades” world tour. They are known for their tracks “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” “Six Feet Under The Stars,” “Remembering Sunday,” “Lost in Stereo,” and “Somewhere in Neverland.”

Their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, was released in April 2020. – Rappler.com