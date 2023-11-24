Anne Curtis’ ‘LUV-ANNE!: The Comeback’ concert coming to California

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Hello, madlang California! Anne Curtis’ LUV-ANNE! : The Comeback concert is making its way to the US state in December, the actress-TV host announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 22.

Curtis will be performing two shows at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, on December 1 and 2 at 8 pm.

Directed by Louie Ocampo, the concert will also feature Mark Bautista, Ez Mil, and several G-Force dancers.

“It’s really a comeback as I [haven’t] visited in [so] long! Super excited! Don’t worry! My voice has super improved na (already), I promise,” she wrote.

Ticket prices range from $88 for the Upper sections to $168 for specific rows in the Lower sections. Tickets can be bought through the Pechanga website.

Curtis is a regular host on the ABS-CBN noontime show It’s Showtime. She has also acted in several films and teleseryes, such as The Gifted, Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story, No Other Woman, Kampanerang Kuba, and Dyesebel, among others. – Rappler.com