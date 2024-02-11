10 anti-Valentine’s Day songs that would leave Cupid scratching his head

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

If you've had enough of the mushy stuff, this is for you

Contrary to popular belief, love does not always conquer all, neither does it usually last. It’s a fact of life. So here, for those who are not in a romantic mood this love month, is a playlist composed of Filipino songs that go against the Valentine’s tradition. If you’ve had enough of the mushy stuff, this is for you.

‘Mariposa’ – Sugarfree

Ebe Dancel wrote this bittersweet song about being in a “love motel” with an unrequited love. It closes with one of the most epic lines in Pinoy music: “Ayoko nang mag-isa / Ayoko na, na, na, na, yeah.”

Play Video

‘Malinaw Na Malabo Na Tayo’ – Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms

From the compilation album Offshore Music Vol. 2, the song uses metaphor and symbolism to portray a romantic relationship that has clearly become uncertain and is now on the verge of ending.

Play Video

‘Tuyo Na’ng Damdamin’ – APO Hiking Society

Composed by Jim Paredes, this heartfelt ballad about a fading love is beautifully depicted in the lines, “Parang isang kandila na nagdadala / Ng ilaw at liwanag / Nauubos din sa magdamag.”

Play Video

‘Tayo’ – Peryodiko

Whether you’re in a relationship limbo or just want to unwind after a long day, this track from Peryodiko’s self-titled album is the song for you.

Play Video

‘Mabuti Pa Sila’ – Gary Granada

Since winning the grand prize in the 1998 Metropop Song Festival, this song has become a beloved OPM classic with its witty lyrics that uses metaphor and cultural references to express the narrator’s feelings of isolation and longing for love.

Play Video

‘Patlang’ – Cambio

Feeling tired or unhappy in your relationship? It could be time to break up. As the lyric of the song goes, “Wag na nating patagalin / ‘Di ka masaya / Pagod na ako / Tapusin na natin ito.”

Play Video

‘Panaginip Lang’ – Paramita

Released in 2005, this post-breakup song, from Paramita’s debut album Tala, reflects on the themes of longing and letting go.

Play Video

‘Isang Bote’ – Coco Jam

Indulge in nostalgia with this sentimental song that explores how drinking brings back memories that you’d rather forget.

Play Video

‘Hindi Ako Iiyak’ – Flippers

There are many songs of heartbreak from the Manila Sound era, but this one is a personal favorite.

Play Video

‘Feelings’ – Datu’s Tribe

Last on the list is a quintessential anti-romantic song with social commentary that rejects the traditional wishy-washy love songs played during Valentine’s Day.

Play Video

– Rappler.com