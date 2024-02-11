10 anti-Valentine’s Day songs that would leave Cupid scratching his head

SUMMARY
Contrary to popular belief, love does not always conquer all, neither does it usually last. It’s a fact of life. So here, for those who are not in a romantic mood this love month, is a playlist composed of Filipino songs that go against the Valentine’s tradition. If you’ve had enough of the mushy stuff, this is for you.
‘Mariposa’ – Sugarfree
Ebe Dancel wrote this bittersweet song about being in a “love motel” with an unrequited love. It closes with one of the most epic lines in Pinoy music: “Ayoko nang mag-isa / Ayoko na, na, na, na, yeah.”
‘Malinaw Na Malabo Na Tayo’ – Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms
From the compilation album Offshore Music Vol. 2, the song uses metaphor and symbolism to portray a romantic relationship that has clearly become uncertain and is now on the verge of ending.
‘Tuyo Na’ng Damdamin’ – APO Hiking Society
Composed by Jim Paredes, this heartfelt ballad about a fading love is beautifully depicted in the lines, “Parang isang kandila na nagdadala / Ng ilaw at liwanag / Nauubos din sa magdamag.”
‘Tayo’ – Peryodiko
Whether you’re in a relationship limbo or just want to unwind after a long day, this track from Peryodiko’s self-titled album is the song for you.
‘Mabuti Pa Sila’ – Gary Granada
Since winning the grand prize in the 1998 Metropop Song Festival, this song has become a beloved OPM classic with its witty lyrics that uses metaphor and cultural references to express the narrator’s feelings of isolation and longing for love.
‘Patlang’ – Cambio
Feeling tired or unhappy in your relationship? It could be time to break up. As the lyric of the song goes, “Wag na nating patagalin / ‘Di ka masaya / Pagod na ako / Tapusin na natin ito.”
‘Panaginip Lang’ – Paramita
Released in 2005, this post-breakup song, from Paramita’s debut album Tala, reflects on the themes of longing and letting go.
‘Isang Bote’ – Coco Jam
Indulge in nostalgia with this sentimental song that explores how drinking brings back memories that you’d rather forget.
‘Hindi Ako Iiyak’ – Flippers
There are many songs of heartbreak from the Manila Sound era, but this one is a personal favorite.
‘Feelings’ – Datu’s Tribe
Last on the list is a quintessential anti-romantic song with social commentary that rejects the traditional wishy-washy love songs played during Valentine’s Day.
