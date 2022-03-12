Feel old yet? Avril Lavigne marks 20th anniversary of ‘Complicated’

'I could have never imagined the places this song would take me,' Avril writes on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been 20 years since Avril Lavigne’s pop rock classic “Complicated” was released, and the Canadian singer celebrated with a post on social media.

“Holy fuck! Complicated was released 20 years ago today. I could have never imagined the places this song would take me,” Avril wrote in a Facebook post.

“I am so grateful to you guys always and 4-ever for embracing my music and showing me so much love then, and still now, 20 years later,” she said.

“Complicated” was Avril’s debut single, released on March 11, 2022 as the lead single from her debut studio album Let Go. The song earned Avril two Grammy nominations: Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Since then, Avril has released seven studio albums, with the latest one, Love Sux, released on February 25. – Rappler.com