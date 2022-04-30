Ben&Ben to go on first USA and Canada tour

The tour is set to kick off in September

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben is set to go on its first tour of the United States and Canada in September.

The band is scheduled to have shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, and New Jersey in the US and Toronto and Calgary in Canada.

They said that they will be announcing tour dates and other details soon.

The nine-piece band held its first major concert at the Araneta Coliseum in December, with the show streaming online.

They played their first live show since the pandemic at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

They are set to release a new single “Paninindigan Kita” on April 30 at 11 pm. – Rappler.com