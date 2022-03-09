Ben&Ben’s Paolo Benjamin celebrates weight loss journey

JOURNEY. Paolo Benjamin shows photos of his weight loss through the years.

The Ben&Ben frontman shares that he has hit his goal weight

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Benjamin celebrated his weight loss journey on social media by sharing photos of his progress through the years.

On Facebook on March 9, the Ben&Ben frontman posted a mirror selfie showing his more muscular figure, side by side with an old photo of him from years ago with more weight on.

In the caption, Paolo said that the photos “represent years of hard work and sacrifice.”

“Today, I just wanted to celebrate this growth with all of you. Thanks for being there to cheer me on at my lowest moments. I hit my goal weight this week, finally.”

He went on to share some advice for people who might be on the same journey.

“If you are on a path of growth, do it out of love for yourself and do it for the people you love. Never do it just to please others, because it will never be enough. You are enough,” he said.

“You have so much to offer to the world. I know you’re working hard. You got this. You’re not alone. I’m rooting for you. I’m with you,” he added.

He also said that he is celebrating his stretch marks “Cause they’re awesome.”

Most importantly, he said he is celebrating his past self “because he’s awesome too.”

Paolo is currently in Dubai where Ben&Ben are set to perform at the Expo 2020. – Rappler.com