Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record

Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023.

'I am trying not to be too emotional,' says the singer

LOS ANGELES, USA – Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday, February 5.

The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyonce said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

She also thanked her family and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

Earlier, the singer was absent when she won best R&B song for “Cuff It.” Host Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic. He later handed the award to Beyonce at her seat in the audience.

Beyonce faced a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Bad Bunny, Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Styles won best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, which also was in the race for album of the year. “This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life,” Styles, 29, said as he held his Grammy trophy.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the show with a rousing Spanish-language medley surrounded by dozens of dancers. “Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had,” Noah said.

“I’ve never seen a room this stacked” with celebrities, he added, calling out Adele, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and others seated in an arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Noah joked that Lizzo would perform during the show at “bad bitch o’clock,” quoting on her lyrics, and poked fun at Styles’ wardrobe choices. “Women throw their panties at this man, and he puts them on and looks better than them,” Noah said.

The show was broadcast live on the CBS network and streaming service Paramount+.

The honorees are chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given Black talent proper recognition. The organization has worked to diversity its membership in recent years.

In the best new artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, jazz artist Samara Joy, American bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle and TikTok phenom Gayle, who rose to fame with “abcdefu.”

Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of her 2012 song “All Too Well” won best music video. Her latest album, Midnights, was released after this year’s eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.

Like other awards shows, the Grammys have seen their television audience decline in recent years. Last year’s ceremony drew roughly 9 million viewers, the second-smallest on record. – Rappler.com