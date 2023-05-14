LOOK: BGYO makes it to Grammy’s ‘Many Sounds of Asian Pop’ feature

BGYO is the only Filipino act to be included in the list

MANILA, Philippines – BGYO has cemented themselves as one of the flag bearers of P-Pop as the US-based Recording Academy named the group one of ten Asian acts to check out.

GRAMMY released on Friday, May 12, a feature about “The Many Sounds of Asian Pop” wherein they listed 10 artists across Asia who “have been responsible for some of the most exciting and eclectic music being released today.”

“While many are likely familiar with names in K-pop such as BTS, BLACKPINK, and rapper Jackson Wang, there are many other underrated pop artists from across Asia,” they wrote.

In the feature, BGYO was described as a group that is “redefining what it means to be a boy band in the Philippines.”

“The quintet mix elements of pop and R&B, and attribute their music and style to their Filipino roots. BGYO’s lyrics focus on social issues relevant to youth such as self-love, empowerment, and hope,” GRAMMY added.

The featured also noted how in just two years within their official debut, BGYO had already made waves in the international music scene, listing the group’s achievements such as its debut single “The Light” appearing on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart and capping off their debut year with more than 10 million Spotify streams and 12 million YouTube views.

They joined the likes of Thai pop girl group PRETZELLE, Thai singer Phum Viphurit, Japanese boy band Sexy Zone, Chinese singer Lexie Liu, and South Korean singer-songwriter Car, The Garden, among others.

In April, BGYO was also included in MsMojo’s “Top 10 International Bands You Should Know About” alongside P-pop groups SB19 and ALAMAT.

Composed of members Gelo, Akira, Nate, Mikki, and JL, BGYO is known for their songs “Magnet,” “The Baddest,” “PNGNP,” and “When I’m With You.” – Rappler.com