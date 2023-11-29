BRIT Awards double nominees for gender-neutral categories, add R&B prize

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Harry Styles performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 11, 2023.

Both artist of the year and international artist of the year will count 10 nominees from next year, up from five

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain’s pop music honors, the BRITs, has doubled the number of nominees for its gender-neutral categories, organizers said on Friday, November 24, after an outcry over an-all male list of best artist contenders at this year’s awards.

Both artist of the year and international artist of the year will count 10 nominees from next year, up from five.

The change, resulting after “extensive consultation” following the 2023 awards, is aimed at “improving representation and inclusion”, award organisers, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), said.

The BRITs will also add R&B to its list of genre categories, which already includes Alternative/ Rock, Dance, Pop and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap. Eligibility for the R&B genre award will cover a 24-month period instead of the usual 12 months to ensure more artists can qualify.

“The BRITs is committed to making the show as inclusive and representative as possible, the changes to this year’s categories are part of an ongoing process of evolution, and we will continue to review, listen and learn,” BPI Chief Executive Jo Twist said in a statement.

Organizers introduced gender-neutral awards for local and international artists in 2022, getting rid of female and male categories.

However this year’s all-male list of artist of the year nominees – eventually won by singer Harry Styles – had irked many in the industry. In his acceptance speech, Styles dedicated the award to a list of female singers.

US music star Beyonce won international artist of the year at the ceremony, which was held in February.

Organizers also announced on Friday that British visual artist Rachel Jones would be the trophy designer for the 2024 awards, which will be held on March 2 at London’s O2 Arena. – Rappler.com