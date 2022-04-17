BTS is coming: BTS to release an album in June

MANILA, Philippines – BIGHIT Music confirmed on Sunday, April 17, that K-pop sensation BTS will be releasing a new album on June 10.

The agency added that further details about the album will be provided at a later date. “We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album,” the statement read.

The announcement comes after the global superstars released a teaser at the end of their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert in Las Vegas.

The almost one-minute clip is a compilation of BTS’ past videos, with the words “We are bulletproof” being read by the members’ voices. It ends with the date “2022.06.10” (June 10, 2022) shown.

BTS’ last album, BE, was released in June 2020. In 2021, they released two English-language singles – “Butter” in May and “Permission to Dance” in July. – Rappler.com