BTS’ V tests positive for COVID-19

V. The BTS singer is diagnosed with COVID-19.

None of the other members are experiencing symptoms at the moment

MANILA, Philippines – BTS’s V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on WeVerse, the group’s management BIGHIT Music said that V took an RT-PCR test on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 15, after experiencing “mild sore throat.”

His results, released later that evening, turned out positive.

They also said that V is fully vaccinated, and is experiencing a mild fever and sore throat. He is being treated at home and waiting for guidelines from health authorities.

His agency said that he had been in contact with other BTS members on February 12, but that “everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact.”

“None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from preemptive self-tests,” they said.

V is the latest member of BTS to test positive for the virus.

In December, members RM, Jin, and Suga got COVID, and have fully recovered. – Rappler.com