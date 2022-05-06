Music
WATCH: Carly Rae Jepsen enters new era with 'Western Wind' music video

Carly Rae Jepsen's latest single is a mellow mid-tempo track about falling in love

MANILA, Philippines – Carly Rae Jepsen has entered her live laugh love era with the music video for her latest single “Western Wind.” 

The video premiered on Carly’s YouTube channel on Friday, May 6, along with the song’s studio version. In the sun-dappled video, Carly dances under trees and in a field of flowers.

Carly first performed “Western Wind” at Coachella, weeks before releasing the studio version. 

The song is a break from Carly’s signature dance-pop style – a mellow, mid-tempo track about falling in love. 

It’s Carly’s first release since her holiday song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” in December 2020. Her latest album, Dedicated Side B, was released in May 2020. – Rappler.com

