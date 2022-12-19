We really, really, really like it: Carly Rae Jepsen to headline Wanderland 2023 

Carly Rae Jepsen joins pop-rock band Phoenix as a headliner for the two-day festival

MANILA, Philippines – After dropping hints for the past weeks, the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival confirmed on Monday, December 19, that Carly Rae Jepsen is part of their 2023 lineup.

The “Call Me Maybe” singer will be joining pop-rock band Phoenix as a headliner for the two-day festival.

Prismatic pop singer-songwriter, @carlyraejepsen, will get you into swirling romances at her much-awaited FULL HEADLINE SET at #WanderlandMusicFest! 💘



Wanderland: The Comeback

March 4 & 5, 2023 pic.twitter.com/up4g5VeOPU — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) December 19, 2022

The upcoming Wanderland 2023 will mark Carly Rae’s return to the Philippines since her 2019 Dedicated world tour. It will also serve as the pop singer’s first festival appearance, as her first two visits in the country were both solo concerts.

Aside from Carly Rae and Phoenix, the festival lineup also includes Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, and The Sundown.

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5, 2023 at the Filinvest City Grounds. – Rappler.com