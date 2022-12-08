Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones 2023 tour dates

Celine gets emotional as she opens up about being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion revealed that she is suffering from an extremely rare neurological disorder affecting her movement and the use of her vocal cords.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, December 8, the pop icon held back tears as she explained her health situation and said that she wouldn’t be able to restart her European tour in February.

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we are still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she explained.

She reassured fans that she is being treated by a “great team of doctors,” and supported by her children as she deals with her condition.

She also said that she is working hard with her sports medicine therapist to regain her strength and her ability to perform.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate,” she added.

She ended her video on an emotional note, tearing up as she thanked her fans for their love and support.

“Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again real soon. Thank you,” she said.

Stiff Person Syndrome, as Celine said, has been diagnosed in about one of one million people. Those who have it experience stiffness and enlargement of the muscles in the trunk and abdomen, with the stiffness eventually increasing throughout the body, including the legs, arms, and face. The disorder also causes painful muscle spasms that can last from seconds to hours.

Celine was scheduled to continue her Courage World Tour, which kicked off in 2019, but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later, due to the singer’s health issues.

The European leg of the tour, which was set to kick off in Prague, Czech Republic in late February 2023, has been rescheduled to March 2024.

Meanwhile, eight shows which were set to run from May to July through various European cities were canceled altogether. – Rappler.com