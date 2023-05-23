Daniel Caesar headed to Manila in July

Tickets are priced P4,410 for the Gold section and P6,590 for the VIP section

MANILA, Philippines – Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar is coming back to the Philippines!

On Tuesday, May 22, the R&B/soul artist announced that he’s kicking off his SUPERPOWERS world tour in Asia, which will include stops in Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Niigata.

Superpowers tour leg 1 kicks off in Asia. TAP IN.



Artist pre-sale starts on Wednesday – May 24th – at 10am local time. (Password: SUFFICIENT) General on-sale on Friday – May 26th – 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/DA48W3NUXJ — Daniel Caesar (@DanielCaesar) May 23, 2023

Daniel Caesar is set to perform at the World Trade Center on July 19.

According to local promoter Karpos Multimedia, the artist and Karpos pre-sale will take place on May 24 to 25 or until supplies last, while the general sale begins on May 26.

Tickets are priced P4,410 for the Gold section and P6,590 for the VIP section, and will only be available via Tickelo.com.

It’s the sweetest thing to be at a @DanielCaesar show 🖤 #DanielCaesarInManila

🗓 July 19, 2023

📍 World Trade Center

🎫 https://t.co/IteDaS1nuW pic.twitter.com/smbg4xYhtR — Karpos Multimedia (@karposmm) May 23, 2023

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter was previously in the Philippines in 2018 for Wanderland and 2019 for a solo concert.

Daniel Caesar is known for his songs “Best Part,” “Who Hurt You?,” “Let Me Go,” and “SUPERPOSITION” among others. – Rappler.com