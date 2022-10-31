Danny Javier of Apo Hiking Society dies, 75

Danny, together with bandmates Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes, helmed the OPM movement in the '70s with the Apo Hiking Society

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel “Danny” Morales Javier, lead vocalist of legendary Filipino musical trio Apo Hiking Society, died on Monday, October 31.

His daughter Justine Javier Long confirmed the death on Facebook, according to GMA News.

“In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and his strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way,” Justine wrote, as reported by GMA, and asked for privacy as the family arranged details of his wake.

“Maraming salamat po. Ramdam na ramdam namin ang pagmamahal ninyong lahat para sa kanya. Sa lungkot at ligaya, hirap at ginhawa, kami’y kasama mo,” she said.

(Thank you so much. We truly feel everyone’s love for him. In sadness and joy, in trials and triumphs, we are with you.)

In 2020, Danny disclosed on his Facebook account that he had “underlying health concerns with my heart, lungs, and kidneys.”

Danny helmed the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) movement in the ’70s with his Apo Hiking Society bandmates Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes. The group was behind timeless hits such as “Batang-bata Ka Pa,” “”Pumapatak ang Ulan,” “Kabilugan Ng Buwan,” and “Panalangin,” among many others.

Danny was also an actor and entrepreneur, and with Boboy and Jim was a host of long-running ’90s noontime show “Sang Linggo nAPO Sila.”

Renowned names in local music took to social media to express their condolences:

Saddened to hear about the passing of #apohikingsociety ‘s Danny Javier. Rest In Peace, Danny. pic.twitter.com/loZbLgzdtF — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) October 31, 2022

Good night, and Godspeed, Manong Danny Javier. Thank you for the decades of friendship, music, jokes and arguments, laughter and tears. Already miss you, compa. 💛 — Leah Navarro (@leahnavarro) October 31, 2022

Dubidubidubidubidu

Dubidubidubidubidu Dubidubidubidubidubiduaaah!Maraming salamat sa musika at inspirasyon, Mang Danny Javier. — Dong Abay (@dongabay) October 31, 2022

