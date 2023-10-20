Ed Sheeran returning to Manila for concert tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ed Sheeran performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022.

The Grammy-winning singer – who was last in Manila in 2018 – is bringing his '+ - = ÷ x Tour' in March 2024!

MANILA, Philippines – After almost five years, Ed Sheeran will be performing in Manila once again as he brings his record-breaking + – = ÷ x Tour to Europe and Asia in 2024!

Sheeran’s Manila stop will be on March 9, 2024, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, with special guest and singer-songwriter Callum Scott also performing at the show.

JUST IN: Ed Sheeran is bringing + – = ÷ x Tour to Manila on March 9, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds!



Tickets on sale October 26 (12nn) at https://t.co/guh9x2pz8o and https://t.co/XG2x7wPbkm#EdSheeranAtSMDCFestivalGrounds pic.twitter.com/b8cnbzvBGJ — SM Mall of Asia Arena (@MOAArena) October 20, 2023

Tickets will go on sale starting October 26, 12 pm, via Ovation Tickets’ and SM Tickets’ websites.

The Grammy-winning “I Don’t Care” singer’s last time in Manila was in 2018 for a sold-out concert at the SM MOA Concert Grounds for his Divide tour. That concert was initially set for November 2017, but was postponed due to a cycling accident.

Sheeran’s last tour in Asia was in 2019. His current + – = ÷ x Tour has broken records in the USA, such as multiple attendance records in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. He also secured the the largest single day concert attendance in the US so far. – Rappler.com