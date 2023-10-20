Ed Sheeran returning to Manila for concert tour

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – After almost five years, Ed Sheeran will be performing in Manila once again as he brings his record-breaking + – = ÷ x Tour to Europe and Asia in 2024!
Sheeran’s Manila stop will be on March 9, 2024, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, with special guest and singer-songwriter Callum Scott also performing at the show.
Tickets will go on sale starting October 26, 12 pm, via Ovation Tickets’ and SM Tickets’ websites.
The Grammy-winning “I Don’t Care” singer’s last time in Manila was in 2018 for a sold-out concert at the SM MOA Concert Grounds for his Divide tour. That concert was initially set for November 2017, but was postponed due to a cycling accident.
Sheeran’s last tour in Asia was in 2019. His current + – = ÷ x Tour has broken records in the USA, such as multiple attendance records in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. He also secured the the largest single day concert attendance in the US so far. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.