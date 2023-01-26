Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben to headline Clark Aurora Music Festival

HEADLINING. Ben&Ben is set to perform at the upcoming Clark Aurora Music Festival

MANILA, Philippines – Folk-pop stars Ben&Ben and OPM legend Ely Buendia are set to headline the Clark Aurora Music Festival happening on April 15 and 16 at Clark Global City in Pampanga.

Also set to perform are Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Spongecola, Mayonnaise, Silent Sanctuary, December Avenue, Lola Amour, Adie, MRLD, and Arthur Nery.

Aside from the music, the festival will also feature a hot air balloon display.

Tickets to the show range from P500 for Silver, to P3,000 for SVIP.

Tickets go on sale via the festival’s website, SM Ticket outlets and website, and Shopee. –Rappler.com