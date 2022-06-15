Music
k-pop

ENHYPEN is set for a July comeback

Rappler.com
K-pop group Enhypen during their 'Drunk-Dazed' era, the group's first comeback

BE:LIFT Lab's Twitter

'Manifesto: Day 1' serves as the group's first comeback in almost six months

MANILA, Philippines –  K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is having their comeback on July 4, the group announced in a promotion calendar on Tuesday, June 14. 

The schedule includes multiple dates throughout the months of June and July when concept teasers for the group’s album Manifesto : Day 1 will be posted. 

ENHYPEN first dropped a trailer titled Walk the Line on Monday, June 13. The two-minute clip is narrated in Korean, Japanese, and English. 

It opens with dynamic black and white slashes that transform into a figure “running towards an unknown destination beyond the border to cross the line.” When the figure gets captured by a mysterious binding entity, it eventually breaks free as bursts of color fill the screen and the background music grows more suspenseful. 

ENHYPEN last took center stage in January with Dimension : Answer, a repackaged album of their first full-length album Dimension: Dilemma. 

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group that debuted in November 2020 under Belift Lab, a joint venture between the agencies CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. The group is known for their hit tracks “Polaroid Love”, “FEVER”, and “Drunk-Dazed”. – with reports from Juno Reyes Rappler.com 

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern. 

