WATCH: EXID drops teaser for ‘FIRE’

EXID is making a comeback after three years to celebrate the group’s 10th debut anniversary!

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group EXID released on Thursday, September 15, the first teaser for their upcoming title track “FIRE.”

The short clip sees the five members of EXID showing off their trademark sultry dance moves before a burning backdrop.

Aside from the teaser, the track list for their album X was also released. The four-track album will also include an English version of “FIRE.”

X, which is slated for a September 29 release, marks EXID’s first full group comeback in over three years, since the release of mini-album WE in May 2019.

Since then, the members have left the group’s agency Banana Culture in separate instances between 2019 and 2020. Currently, the five members are signed with different agencies.

The upcoming album is also in celebration of the group’s 10th debut anniversary. “Because this album is for our 10th anniversary, we chose the title ‘X,’ which means ’10’ in Greek. It also stands for the ‘X’ in our name E’X’ID,” member Hyerim said, according to a Soompi report.

Solji added,“We’re making a comeback for our 10th anniversary, and because it’s our first time promoting together in three years, I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to how happy our fans will be.”

EXID made their debut in February 2012. The group is known for their hits “Up & Down,” “DDD,” and “Ah Yeah.” – Rappler.com