‘Stop giving abusers a platform’: Fans call for Marcus Adoro’s exclusion from Eraserheads reunion

'No amount of nostalgia is worth any victim's trauma,' one netizen says

MANILA, Philippines – The announcement of Eraserheads’ reunion concert on Monday, September 19, drew mixed reactions, with several fans expressing their concern over Marcus Adoro’s participation in the upcoming event.

While many are looking forward to seeing the iconic Filipino rock band come together again after several years, some netizens are criticizing the members for allowing Adoro, the band’s guitarist, to continue performing despite being previously accused of domestic abuse by former partner Barbara Ruaro and daughter, singer Syd Hartha.

In September 2019, Hartha opened up about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her father, saying that he had physically hurt her many times, hitting her head on the wall even in front of her friends or when her mother’s back was turned.

“Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan iba’t ibang klase ng abuso na dinanas ko sa kanya. Kaya pala ako nilalayo ng nanay ko at iba pang mga kamag-anak ko sa kanya. Kaya pala,” she wrote. (I will not forget all the kinds of abuse that I experienced from him. That explains why my mother and other relatives kept me away from him. That’s why.)

After Hartha’s post, Adoro’s ex-partner Ruaro also came forward with allegations of abuse, recalling incidents of gaslighting and emotional manipulation, also sharing photos of cuts and bruises all over her body. “The vicious cycle he has created for himself and others should be put to a stop,” Ruaro said then.

Following the reunion concert announcement, many took to social media to express their displeasure in seeing Adoro in the lineup. Others pointed out how some have quickly forgotten the abuse allegations against him, with others even emphasizing that abusers like him don’t deserve any support at all.

“Stop being blinded just because we love them as a band,” one comment read.

Hindi naman sa nagpapaka-hater ako ano, fan rin naman ako ng E-heads, pero sobrang nakakalungkot lang na kasama pa rin sa ganap ng alleged comeback ng E-heads si Marcus Adoro considering everything that's happened. — Celina (@maybeitsceline) September 18, 2022

sana hindi ma- erase sa mga ulo natin yung nangyaring pang-aabuso — malayo_pa_ang_umaga (@malayopangumaga) September 19, 2022

It must be nice to be a predator who can just instantly move past their wrongdoings huh https://t.co/CcoO428rh6 — jamie🔪🔥 (@jamiejameijaime) September 19, 2022

Stop being blinded just because we love them as a band. Marcus Adoro is CLEARLY an abuser who doesn't deserve the limelight anymore. Malala ang pinagdaanan ng anak nya under him just for us to sweep everything under the rug because he's a member of a band we love. — Bea 💖 #NeverAgain (@btrzkji) September 19, 2022

don’t get me wrong i love eraserheads but after reading syd hartha’s abuse i don’t think i can celebrate this anymore



that m/arcus a/doro doesn’t deserve to have this “comeback” (or even a space in this world). ppl who abuse their children can go to hell https://t.co/eM5ScSmKTl — christine rae jepsen 🌸 (@christingting) September 19, 2022

sorry for the controversial opinion but if you've abused your children i don't think you deserve to be applauded on a stage — renzo (@renzosaurus) September 19, 2022

oo naroon na tayo sa nostalgia at lahat-lahat pero sana handa na ang iba upang pag-usapan na ang industriya ay pinapatakbo ng mga kasuklam-suklam na nilalang — 🜃 (@deanfluencer) September 19, 2022

Before we celebrate to Eheads' comeback concert, let's not forget that Marcus Adoro is an abuser. He doesn't deserve any support and a spotlight. He's trash. Walang kwentang ama. Bastos. — cj | franseth official loveteam era (@hellofranseth) September 19, 2022

tw // abuse



just to inform/remind you all that their lead guitarist, marcus adoro, is an abuser. he abused his daughter and ex partner physically & verbally.



celebrating this reunion is like celebrating the presence of an abuser still free from the consequences of his actions. https://t.co/Bc3mV27BYU — shie • au on 📌 (@metabvco) September 19, 2022

I've waited for the Eheads come back too. But I won't turn a blind eye regarding Marcus Adoro's abusive behavior. Kadiri. Hindi ko maimagine 'yung trauma na iniwan niya sa ex partner at sa anak niya. And now, we're giving him again, a platform? NOPE. NEVER AGAIN. — Hannah🌷🫰 (@HZRPC1102) September 19, 2022

Others are also unsettled by how the rest of the band has kept mum on Adoro’s alleged abusive behavior, with some saying that their silence on the matter further enabled Adoro to walk free without consequences.

hold them all accountable. by having him in the concert and not speaking out, despite having full knowledge of the abuse, the rest of the band are enabling him. silence only empowers the abuser. to think i was so hyped for this before i learned what a monster marcus adoro is. https://t.co/UbguRbiVHl — ● ○ ° #RESIST (@iiennne) September 19, 2022

why would they still invite marcus adoro in the reunion concert? for what? money? they could just get another guitarist. why should an abus*r be applauded and celebrated on-stage? i hope they arrest him in the middle of the concert. fvck eraserheads for being enablers. — L 🌷 (@elaiesey) September 19, 2022

Hustisya para kanila Syd Hartha at Bie Ruaro. Ang katahimikan ng ibang miyembro ng Eraserheads tungkol sa ginawa ni Marcus Adoro sa kaniyang mga biktima ay pagtantan dito. — akie ⓥ (@akie_yano) September 19, 2022

Like hello, tatanggapin na lang ba natin yun na kumpleto nga silang tutugtog, wala man lang bang nabobother sa part na kasali pa rin yung isa na parang walang detailed sickening narrative posted by his own daughter on socmed???



(TW // rape, abuse)



Issue: https://t.co/Rbbn8yvUIJ — Ashley A.⁷ 🌈🦔 (@ashleyp3rdiem) September 19, 2022

Other made it clear that while they still want to support the reunion, they’ll only do so if Adoro is replaced by a different guitarist. “No amount of nostalgia is worth any victim’s trauma,” they said.

Before anyone says na hindi kasalanan ng mga kabanda yung kasalanan nung isa, o na pwede nilang maenjoy yung concert without supporting the member, there’s this thing called accountability. And good for you if you’re able to compartmentalize, yung mga biktima kasi hindi kaya eh. — Ashley A.⁷ 🌈🦔 (@ashleyp3rdiem) September 19, 2022

Both Hartha and Ruaro have also expressed their gratitude to those who continue to bring light to the issue. “Thank you to every single person who chose not to turn a blind eye,” Ruaro said.

salamat sa mga di nakalimot😊🖤 — syd hartha (@sydhartha) September 19, 2022

Thank you. THANK YOU. Thank you to every single person who chose not to turn a blind eye. Thank you for praying with us and for us. Thank you for making sure that we feel your massive support, whether we know each other personally or not.



Justice belongs to The Lord. @sydhartha — Barbara Ruaro (@bieruaro) September 19, 2022

And how I’ve witnessed people choose idolatry over integrity, power over principle.



Thank you for the bravery, the compassion, and the astounding kindness, which will remain with us moving forward. — Barbara Ruaro (@bieruaro) September 20, 2022

– Rappler.com