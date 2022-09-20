‘Stop giving abusers a platform’: Fans call for Marcus Adoro’s exclusion from Eraserheads reunion

MANILA, Philippines – The announcement of Eraserheads’ reunion concert on Monday, September 19, drew mixed reactions, with several fans expressing their concern over Marcus Adoro’s participation in the upcoming event.
While many are looking forward to seeing the iconic Filipino rock band come together again after several years, some netizens are criticizing the members for allowing Adoro, the band’s guitarist, to continue performing despite being previously accused of domestic abuse by former partner Barbara Ruaro and daughter, singer Syd Hartha.
In September 2019, Hartha opened up about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her father, saying that he had physically hurt her many times, hitting her head on the wall even in front of her friends or when her mother’s back was turned.
“Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan iba’t ibang klase ng abuso na dinanas ko sa kanya. Kaya pala ako nilalayo ng nanay ko at iba pang mga kamag-anak ko sa kanya. Kaya pala,” she wrote. (I will not forget all the kinds of abuse that I experienced from him. That explains why my mother and other relatives kept me away from him. That’s why.)
After Hartha’s post, Adoro’s ex-partner Ruaro also came forward with allegations of abuse, recalling incidents of gaslighting and emotional manipulation, also sharing photos of cuts and bruises all over her body. “The vicious cycle he has created for himself and others should be put to a stop,” Ruaro said then.
Following the reunion concert announcement, many took to social media to express their displeasure in seeing Adoro in the lineup. Others pointed out how some have quickly forgotten the abuse allegations against him, with others even emphasizing that abusers like him don’t deserve any support at all.
“Stop being blinded just because we love them as a band,” one comment read.
Others are also unsettled by how the rest of the band has kept mum on Adoro’s alleged abusive behavior, with some saying that their silence on the matter further enabled Adoro to walk free without consequences.
Other made it clear that while they still want to support the reunion, they’ll only do so if Adoro is replaced by a different guitarist. “No amount of nostalgia is worth any victim’s trauma,” they said.
Both Hartha and Ruaro have also expressed their gratitude to those who continue to bring light to the issue. “Thank you to every single person who chose not to turn a blind eye,” Ruaro said.
– Rappler.com
