Filipino Swifties clamor for PH show after Taylor Swift announces Asia stops for ‘The Eras Tour’ 

Local Swifties point out how Filipinos are some of Taylor's top listeners in the world

MANILA, Philippines – Seems like she forgot that we existed, Filipino Swifties! Taylor Swift announced additional stops for her Eras Tour, but the Philippines was not included – and we are not feeling all too well.

On Wednesday, June 21, the “Anti-Hero” singer released the international stops and dates for the Asia, Europe, and Australia leg of her The Eras Tour.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

For her Asian leg, Taylor will be doing four shows in Tokyo in February 2024 and three shows in Singapore in March 2024.

Fans were quick to note that the Philippines was not listed among the show dates, with Filipino netizens memeing about the lack of shows. While several still are hopeful that the singer will add a stop in the Philippines in the coming months, fans also noticed how concert promoter AEG Presents Asia noted that the three-day Singapore show is the “only stop in Southeast Asia.”

We’re enchanted to announce @taylorswift13 is returning to Singapore in 2024 with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour! It's the only stop in Southeast Asia! 👀💜



🗓️ 2,3 & 4 March 2024

📍National Stadium

Supported by Sabrina Carpenter



#SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tmVyH40Iud — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) June 20, 2023

Mare ☹️ how could you forget about us lol ☹️ gitara lang ok na haha https://t.co/dvGYKD7dnn — Ayn Bernos (@aynbernos) June 20, 2023

One even jokingly shared a fan-made poster displaying show dates for Camarines Sur.

TAYLOR ADDED DATES HERE IN CAMARINES SUR WE YASSEDT?!?!! https://t.co/tsKU4Sgs8r pic.twitter.com/zrXs4HgKrl — cyber #NoToMaharlikaFund (@izover2001) June 21, 2023

Others pointed out that Filipinos are some of Taylor’s top listeners. While one shared that Quezon City was included in the top 10 cities listening to the artist from September to October 2022, another shared that seven of her albums had appeared in Spotify’s weekly Top Albums Philippines playlist.

Why is there no Philippines when we have the biggest Swiftie concentration in Southeast Asia? I hope that you can reconsider going back here. Taylor, please make it happen. Consider adding a concert to the Philippine Arena in the Philippines. — 金赫俊 Toei Advincula (@srsadvincula) June 20, 2023

5. QUEZON CITY PHILIPPINES AND NO PHILIPPINES SCHEDULE FOR INTERNATIONAL TOUR?! OH TAYLOR… https://t.co/Cl1qJzx7YK pic.twitter.com/RC37RX5GZy — l*x 🥢💤 (@f4ggotism) June 20, 2023

how can you skip the philippines when 7 of your albums are in top 10. https://t.co/Dbt2Icw9JK pic.twitter.com/CefwJjRm2h — james ☆ (@PRADASWIFTT) June 20, 2023

Fun Fact: The Philippines contributed the most streams (53.4M) for Midnights' first week debut on Spotify than any country in the world except the United States.



"Red TV" also holds the 2nd biggest debut in the country, just behind her own "Midnights".pic.twitter.com/5954x9YVzl https://t.co/Ro55ywrYEk — . (@1989sHAZE) June 20, 2023

okay this can't go unheard or unseen. filipinos literally hosted huge FREE events to call for taylor to go to the philippines and not even one date was given to us. #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gF7xAJnbRq https://t.co/iV7BiY9n4L — alex (@lakerscuderia) June 20, 2023

Since the announcement of the international dates of the Eras Tour, videos of the fan-made “The Eras Festival” resurfaced, showing just how much Filipino Swifties have been waiting for the singer to “Come Back…Be Here.” The festival was celebrated in malls in Cebu, Davao, and Manila from April to May 2023.

This is a fan-initiated “The Eras Festival” in Cebu inspired by The Eras Tour.



We organized this event, and there were around 1,500-2,000 Swifties jamming and singing along.



More Swifties will be accompanied if we have Eras Tour in the Philippines. Please? 🥹#WeWantErasTourPH https://t.co/mEKymJmXhX pic.twitter.com/7fsdvh925v — VAMPIRE kheen 🧛‍♀️ (@loveinfolklore) June 20, 2023

In the festival at TriNoma, drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator Taylor Sheesh performed in the iconic style of the musician, earning her virality.

okay this can't go unheard or unseen. filipinos literally hosted huge FREE events to call for taylor to go to the philippines and not even one date was given to us. #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gF7xAJnbRq https://t.co/iV7BiY9n4L — alex (@lakerscuderia) June 20, 2023

The event’s organizers, Swifties Philippines, also shared their dismay over the exclusion of the Philippines from the international Eras Tour. In their social media post, they said that the announcement was heartbreaking, and also that they did not waste their efforts, as the festival brought the fans together.

“There are no wasted efforts – only fun memories, friendships, and bonds, and to all the gatherings we made, we had the time of our lives, and we will still continue to make more unforgettable experiences as Swifties,” Swifties Philippines wrote.

This tour announcement is truly heartbreaking.. we don't know if there's still hope.. but still..



To every Filipino Swifties who's putting their hearts and efforts to show how much we love @taylorswift13 and her music, we still have each other.



There are no wasted efforts—… https://t.co/TBadzw3ku4 — Swifties Philippines (@SwiftiesPHL) June 20, 2023

The pop superstar last came to the Philippines for her Red Tour in June 2014.

Taylor began the Eras Tour in Arizona in March – her first stadium tour in five years. She is also set to release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.