Filipino Swifties clamor for PH show after Taylor Swift announces Asia stops for ‘The Eras Tour’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Seems like she forgot that we existed, Filipino Swifties! Taylor Swift announced additional stops for her Eras Tour, but the Philippines was not included – and we are not feeling all too well.
On Wednesday, June 21, the “Anti-Hero” singer released the international stops and dates for the Asia, Europe, and Australia leg of her The Eras Tour.
For her Asian leg, Taylor will be doing four shows in Tokyo in February 2024 and three shows in Singapore in March 2024.
Fans were quick to note that the Philippines was not listed among the show dates, with Filipino netizens memeing about the lack of shows. While several still are hopeful that the singer will add a stop in the Philippines in the coming months, fans also noticed how concert promoter AEG Presents Asia noted that the three-day Singapore show is the “only stop in Southeast Asia.”
One even jokingly shared a fan-made poster displaying show dates for Camarines Sur.
Others pointed out that Filipinos are some of Taylor’s top listeners. While one shared that Quezon City was included in the top 10 cities listening to the artist from September to October 2022, another shared that seven of her albums had appeared in Spotify’s weekly Top Albums Philippines playlist.
Since the announcement of the international dates of the Eras Tour, videos of the fan-made “The Eras Festival” resurfaced, showing just how much Filipino Swifties have been waiting for the singer to “Come Back…Be Here.” The festival was celebrated in malls in Cebu, Davao, and Manila from April to May 2023.
In the festival at TriNoma, drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator Taylor Sheesh performed in the iconic style of the musician, earning her virality.
The event’s organizers, Swifties Philippines, also shared their dismay over the exclusion of the Philippines from the international Eras Tour. In their social media post, they said that the announcement was heartbreaking, and also that they did not waste their efforts, as the festival brought the fans together.
“There are no wasted efforts – only fun memories, friendships, and bonds, and to all the gatherings we made, we had the time of our lives, and we will still continue to make more unforgettable experiences as Swifties,” Swifties Philippines wrote.
The pop superstar last came to the Philippines for her Red Tour in June 2014.
Taylor began the Eras Tour in Arizona in March – her first stadium tour in five years. She is also set to release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com
Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.
