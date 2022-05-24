Golden Child member TAG to go on hiatus due to liver condition

The K-pop rapper was hospitalized due to 'poor liver condition' and will focus on recovery in the meantime

MANILA, Philippines – TAG, member of K-pop boy group Golden Child, will not be joining any promotional activities in the meantime due to health reasons, Golden Child’s agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed on Monday, May 23.

In a statement, Woollim said that Golden Child will resume as an eight-member band for the group’s upcoming US tour, as the rapper focuses on his recovery from an acute liver condition. The agency said that after not feeling well recently, TAG was admitted to the hospital on May 18 and was examined by a doctor.

“He was diagnosed with poor liver condition from the initial test results, but through ongoing examinations and treatment from medical staff, his current test results and health status have improved a lot,” Woollim added, saying that TAG’s stability is one of their main priorities for the time being.

Woollim thanked Golden Child’s fans for their support and “endless love,” and apologized for worrying fans with such sudden news. They reassured them that they would their best for TAG’s quick recovery.

Golden Child debuted in 2017 with 10 members – Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin – and with first EP, Gol-Cha! They have two studio albums, 2019’s Re-boot and 2021’s Game Changer. Another member, Jaeseok, left the group in 2018 due to health issues. – Rappler.com