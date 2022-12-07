GOT7’s BamBam, Sunmi, Pink Sweat$ to headline Wavy Baby Festival in Cebu

The two-day festival also includes foreign acts The Rose and Destiny Rodgers, and local artists Urbandub, Franco, and more

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7 member BamBam has reportedly joined the lineup for the Wavy Baby Music Festival, which was organized by James Reid’s label Careless Music.

According to Billboard, the Thai singer-rapper will be joining earlier announced acts South Korean singer Sunmi and American R&B singer Pink Sweat$ as the music festival’s final headliner.

Careless Music’s official accounts have yet to confirm BamBam’s inclusion in the lineup, but BamBam has since shared the exclusive report on his personal account.

bro~ u coming? — BamBam (@BamBam1A) December 6, 2022

Described as a “new kind of festival that celebrates art and music of the waviest performers on the local and international scene,” the Wavy Baby Music Festival is set to take place on January 13 and 14, 2023 at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The two-day music festival coincides with the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu, which is set to make its return as an in-person event in 2023.

Presenting: The lineup for the first Wavy Baby Music Festival. Careless' curated set of local and international acts.



🎫 Limited pre-sale tickets now available for @mayaofficialph users on https://t.co/ABJWjloMLU!



Follow @WavyBabyFest for more updates!#WavyBabyFestival 🌊👶 pic.twitter.com/gYCLmnObRU — CARELESS MUSIC (@CARELESS_PH) November 27, 2022

Other international artists included in the lineup are American singer Destiny Rogers and South Korean band The Rose. Meanwhile, local acts include Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Franco, and Urbandub.

Early bird tickets are priced at P6,390 for VIP and P3,200 for General Admission, and are currently available at the Wavy Baby Fest website. – Rappler.com