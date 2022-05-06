GOT7 set for comeback with new social media channels

The group is set for a comeback in May
MANILA, Philippines – GOT7 is back with new social media channels as they gear up for their upcoming comeback.
The K-pop boy group launched new YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok accounts on Friday, May 6, and debuted a new logo to go with it.
“GOT7 IS OUR NAME,” they said.
GOT7 IS OUR NAME #GOT7 #갓세븐 #MARK #JAYB #JACKSON #JINYOUNG #YOUNGJAE #BAMBAM #YUGYEOM #마크 #제이비 #잭슨 #진영 #영재 #뱀뱀 #유겸 #IGOT7 #아가새 pic.twitter.com/3R0Rhr85DL— GOT7 (갓세븐) (@GOT7) May 6, 2022
GOT7 left their agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021, with their seven members signing with different agencies.
They are reportedly making a comeback in May. – Rappler.com