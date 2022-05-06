GOT7 set for comeback with new social media channels

The group is set for a comeback in May

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7 is back with new social media channels as they gear up for their upcoming comeback.

The K-pop boy group launched new YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok accounts on Friday, May 6, and debuted a new logo to go with it.

“GOT7 IS OUR NAME,” they said.

GOT7 left their agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021, with their seven members signing with different agencies.

They are reportedly making a comeback in May. – Rappler.com