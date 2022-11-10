Hello to Hallyu: Our SVT, TXT, and Hallyuween concert review!

LIVE

Rappler's stans give their very honest review on these events – and what they hope to see in the future!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a K-pop concert frenzy in the Philippines these past few weeks, with Seventeen, TXT, CL, Epik High, and many others performing in Metro Manila. Fortunately, we have many K-pop stans in the Rappler office who were actually there!

In this episode of Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s talk show on Korean pop culture, Rappler’s stans give their very honest review on these events – and what they hope to see in the future.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, November 10, at 5 pm