Hello to Hallyu: What happened to LOONA?

We discuss the whole LOONA controversy – plus do a roundup of the biggest K-pop events in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a wild few weeks for K-pop girl group LOONA, from its agency removing one of its members, to its remaining members filing motions to end their contracts, to fans boycotting the group’s supposed comeback.

In this episode of Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s talk show on Korean pop culture, Rappler’s biggest K-pop stans discuss the whole LOONA controversy – plus do a roundup of the biggest K-pop events in 2022.

