Here’s how to get shuttle services for Harry Styles, BLACKPINK concerts in PH Arena 

MANILA, Philippines – Are you attending Harry Styles and BLACKPINK’s concerts but still have no means to travel all the way to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan? Don’t fret, because shuttle services have been made available for commuter concert-goers.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that there will be round trips from Vertis North in Quezon City and Mall of Asia in Pasay to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on the show dates.

Trips going to the Philippine Arena will begin from 9 am to 4 pm, in 30-minute intervals, for the Harry Styles’ LOVE on Tour concert on March 14.

Meanwhile, the shuttle service going to the concert venue will run from 7 am to 2pm, with 30-minute intervals, for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concerts on March 25 and 26.

The tickets cost P600 for those who will be boarding at Mall of Asia and P450 for those at Vertis North, and are now available via SM TIckets website.

According to the guidelines, concert ticket holders can purchase a maximum of two shuttle bus tickets per transaction.

Those who don’t have tickets cannot avail the shuttle service since it’s required to enter the ticket ID to purchase a shuttle bus voucher. Concert tickets will also be checked at the designated terminal before they’re allowed to board the bus.

No one-way tickets will be available. Trips going back to their pick-up points will be available right after each show ends.

Boarding will be on a first come, first ride service. The chosen departure schedule will also be deemed final, and latecomers will only be accommodated on the next available trip, if there’s available vacant seats. If there aren’t, the shuttle service ticket may be forfeited.

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour in Bulacan will be the singer’s first concert in the country since 2018, and his third Philippine show overall.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK shows will serve as the K-pop group’s second time in the country, following their concert in February 2019. – Rappler.com