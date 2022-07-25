WATCH: NewJeans drops music videos for ‘Attention,’ ‘Hype Boy,’ and ‘Hurt’ 

The girl group from HYBE's sub-label ADOR is releasing their fourth music video on August 1

MANILA, Philippines – NewJeans, the newest girl group from HYBE’s sub-label ADOR, is quickly making waves online as they dropped a series of music videos ahead of the release of their first album.

The five-member girl group made their surprise debut on Sunday, July 22, with the release of the music video for “Attention,” which has an early 2000s pop sound.

Another video – a performance version of “Attention” – was also released to highlight the group’s dancing skills.

On Saturday, July 23, NewJeans unveiled an interactive music video for their second track “Hype Boy,” where fans are given the option to choose which member’s version of the full music video they’d like to watch.

An introduction post for each member was also released. NewJeans is composed of Minji, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin, and Danielle.

On Monday, July 25, the group released a third music video for their R&B track “Hurt,” where members are seen showcasing their vocal prowess.

The quintet is set to release their fourth music video – this time for their title track “Cookie” – on August 1, along with the release of their self-titled EP on digital platforms. The physical version of NewJeans will be released a week later, on August 8.

NewJeans is the first group under ADOR, HYBE’s sub-label that is headed by Min Hee-jin. Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min was a creative director at SM Entertainment for two decades and worked with K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee, and Red Velvet. – Rappler.com