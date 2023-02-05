iKON’s Bobby, (((o))) join Wanderland 2023

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5

MANILA, Philippines – Karpos Multimedia announced on Sunday, February 2, that iKON’s main rapper Bobby and Filipino singer (((o))) will be performing in Wanderland 2023.

(((o))) will perform on the Saturday, March 4 show, while Bobby will be part of the Sunday, March 5 lineup.

Wanderland: The Comeback

March 4 & 5, 2023



They will be joining earlier announced artists Sunset Rollercoaster, FKJ, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, george, BLASTER, Leo Wang, August Wahh, The Sundown, Dashboard Confessional, Raveena, HYBS, Rico Blanco, Ylona Garcia, The Ridleys, and Flu.

Pop-rock band Phoenix and singer Carly Rae Jepsen will headline the show.

Wanderland will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Grounds. – Rappler.com