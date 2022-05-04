WATCH: iKON is back with new mini album, music video

'Flashback' marks the group's first release after over a year
MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group iKON is back, releasing their fourth mini-album Flashback on Tuesday, May 3.
The album contains five tracks, including the song “But You,” the music video for which was released at the same time.
The disco-themed music video shows the group partying it up and showing their best moves on the dancefloor as they perform the synth-heavy track.
Flashback marks the group’s comeback, over a year after the release of their single “Why Why Why” in March 2021.
The six-member group includes Bobby, Jay, Song, Ju-ne, DK, and Chan. They first debuted in September 2015. – Rappler.com