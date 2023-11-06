Rappler Talk Entertainment: 1st.One on thriving in P-pop 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ace, Max, Alpha, J, Joker, and Jayson visit the Rappler HQ to talk about the triumphs and challenges in their career

MANILA, Philippines – With P-pop on the rise, more and more Filipino groups are gaining traction and making an impact on the global music industry. Boy group 1st.ONE is one of these beloved acts, with hits such as “You Are the One,” “Shout Out” and “Turn Up.”

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Ace, Max, Alpha, J, Joker, and Jayson sit down with entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon to talk about the triumphs and challenges in their career thus far, and how they foresee the future of P-pop.

