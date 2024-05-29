Rappler Talk Entertainment: James Reid on exploring new sound in ‘Hurt Me Too’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Singer-songwriter James Reid visits the Rappler HQ to talk about the changes in his musical direction and his plans outside of music

MANILA, Philippines – Known for hits like “Hello 2.0,” “Soda,” “Mandaue Nights,” “IL2LU,” James Reid has made a name for himself in the music scene outside of his acting fame.

But with his latest single “Hurt Me Too,” a stripped-down ballad that explores the themes of being heartbroken, the Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter aims to veer away from his usual sound as he marks a significant shift in his musical direction.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, James Reid sits down with Rappler’s Giselle Barrientos to talk about his plans for his music and independent label Careless, signing under Sony Music Entertainment, and what he’s looking forward to for the rest of the year.

