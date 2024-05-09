WATCH: PREP talks about new music, songwriting process, experiences with Filipino fans

London-based band PREP sits down with Rappler before they got fans singing again during their fifth Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines – Alternative indie hitmakers PREP return to Manila for the fifth time for a one-night concert on Tuesday, May 7, at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Rappler’s Digital Communications Specialist Patricia Kahanap speaks to PREP members Guillaume Jambel, Tom Havelock, Llywelyn Ap Myrddin, and Dan Radclyffe ahead of their Manila show to look back on their favorite memories with their Filipino fans, tease the new music they’ve been working on, and talk about how it’s been touring Asia so far.

The band, known for groovy hits like “Cheapest Flight” and “Line By Line,” also shares their creative process, and how their mega-viral rendition of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” came to be.

