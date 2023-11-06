Rappler Talk Entertainment: Troy Laureta and the new OPM

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino-American musician Troy Laureta talks about his new album, working with many big names in the music industry, and the evolution of Original Pilipino Music

MANILA, Philippines – Original Pilipino Music can be quite the loaded term – with the rise of streaming and independent labels, what does it truly mean to be an OPM artist today, and can the traditions of OPM be sustained well into the future?

Filipino-American musician Troy Laureta, whose third OPM album Dalamhati just launched in October, will be in the Rappler HQ for a chat on his new album, working with many big names in the music industry, and the evolution of Original Pilipino Music.

Catch the interview live on Tuesday, November 7, at 6 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com