ITZY announces July comeback with ‘CHECKMATE,’ drops world tour dates

MANILA, Philippines –2022 is about to get busier for K-pop girl group ITZY as they are gearing up for a new album and their first world tour.

The five-piece act announced on Thursday, June 2, that they’ll be releasing their album CHECKMATE on July 15. The promotion schedule list also shows that the group will start releasing their teasers on June 6, which will include a title poster, a sneak peek of the title song, and individual concept photos for the members.

It also disclosed that ITZY will be heading off on their first world tour, which is also named CHECKMATE. It will kick off with a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korea on August 6 and 7.

The group will then fly out the United States for concerts in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and New York through the months of October and November. JYP Entertainment, however, assured fans that more tour dates have still to be announced.

CHECKMATE marks ITZY’s first album in 10 months since the release of their first-full length album Crazy in Love in September 2021.

Composed of Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong, ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February 2019. They are known for their tracks “Not Shy,” “Mafia in the Morning,” “Icy,” “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Loco.” – Rappler.com