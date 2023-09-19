Jack Johnson, Novo Amor, Beenzino to perform in Wanderland 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the March 2024 show will go on sale starting September 20

MANILA, Philippines – Wanderland Music and Arts Festival is gearing up for a 2024 return, finally announcing its first wave of performers.

Manila’s homegrown festival is set for March 9 and 10, 2024 at the Filinvest Concert Grounds in Alabang.

Headlining the 2024 edition is American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson.

Joining him are Australian electro-pop band Parcels, multi-instrumentalist Novo Amor, Filipino-American singer-songwriter Jeff Bernat, Korean hip-hop artist Beenzino, Taiwanese guitarist Cloudriver, and Filipino-American singer grentperez.

Also part of the lineup are Filipino acts Paolo Sandejas, ena mori, dwta, bird., and Party Pace.

Tickets will go on sale starting September 20, 12 pm via wanderlandfest.com. As of writing, ticket prices and bundles have yet to be announced.

Wanderland 2023 saw the festival’s return in three years after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Carly Rae Jepsen and Phoenix headlined the show.

Since it started in 2013, Wanderland has hosted numerous local and international artists, including UDD, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Sandwich, Death Cab for Cutie, Daniel Caesar, Kodaline, Honne, Jhene Aiko, The Kooks, and more. – Rappler.com