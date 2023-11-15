Janet Jackson returning to Manila in March 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets go on sale on November 25, with a presale on November 24

MANILA, Philippines – Our dreams of being together again are about to come true as popstar Janet Jackson is returning to the Philippines after over a decade.

Local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Wednesday, November 15, that Jackson is bringing her Together Again concert tour to Manila.

The one-night show is set for March 13, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum.

As of writing, the ticket prices and seat plan have yet to be announced.

But tickets will be available to the public starting November 25, 12 pm. Meanwhile, members of Live Nation Philippines can secure their tickets early through the presale on November 24, 10 am.

On her Instagram, the award-winning singer also shared the good news, saying: “Can’t wait to see you.”

Aside from Manila, she’ll also be performing in Honolulu, Nagoya, Osaka, and Yokohama.

The March 2024 show would serve as Jackson’s first return to the Philippines in more than 13 years. She last performed at the PICC Plenary Hall in February 2011 for her Number Ones: Up Close and Personal concert.

Janet Jackson, 57, is best known for her hits “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Scream,” “Any Time, Any Place,” “All For You,” among many others. – Rappler.com